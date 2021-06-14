2023 Presidency: ‘Disciples Of Jagaban’ Storm Abuja For Tinubu

God bless Tinubu!

A group that calls itself “Disciples of Jagaban” flooded the streets of the Federal Capital Territory on Sunday to campaign for Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Members were seen, with colourful pictures of Tinubu and campaign posters, at areas which include highbrow Maitama District, the Central Business District.

They were also seen around the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress.

Some of the posters carried inscriptions such as “TinubuNe”, “Happy Democracy Day, Tinubu Advocates Group,” “Jagaban Nigeria” among others.

Members chorused that they were determined to drag Tinubu into the 2023 presidential race.

They said Tinubu was the most suited person to succeed Buhari.

The national president of the group, Abdulhakeem Alawuje, who spoke to reporters in Abuja, said, “The peace, love, unity, and harmony of this country has never been disturbed like this.

“All this is happening just for those crooked politicians to disorganize us, but unfortunately for them, we have gone far ahead of all their evil strategies.

“We are supporting Tinubu and calling on him, begging him, inviting him to contest the 2023 presidential election for the benefit of Nigeria and Nigerians.

“You can believe me that Tinubu has laboured so much for the development of this country. We all know how he laboured to give us President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We need continuity. We need somebody that will continue and consolidate the achievements President Buhari is making. We need somebody that knows the house, and that is Bola Tinubu.”

https://pmnewsnigeria.com/2021/06/14/2023-presidency-crowd-hits-abuja-streets-for-tinubu