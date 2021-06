Connect on Linked in

203 New COVID-19 Cases, 2223 Discharged And 28 Deaths On May 31

203 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Benue-178

Lagos-10

Ondo-6

FCT-4

Kaduna-4

Plateau-1

Today’s report includes:

✅ Backlog of data from Benue and Nasarawa States recorded from February to May 2021

