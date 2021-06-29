29 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Discharged And 1 Death On June 25
29 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-16
Rivers-3
Kaduna-3
Kwara-2
Delta-2
Ondo-2
Ogun-1
167,430 confirmed
163,937 discharged
2,119 deaths
States with 0 cases reported (9):
FCT, Plateau, Nasarawa, Anambra, Gombe, Imo, Ekiti, Oyo, and Sokoto
A breakdown of cases by state can be found via covid19.ncdc.gov.ng
