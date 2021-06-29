Connect on Linked in

29 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Discharged And 1 Death On June 25

29 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-16

Rivers-3

Kaduna-3

Kwara-2

Delta-2

Ondo-2

Ogun-1

167,430 confirmed

163,937 discharged

2,119 deaths

States with 0 cases reported (9):

FCT, Plateau, Nasarawa, Anambra, Gombe, Imo, Ekiti, Oyo, and Sokoto

A breakdown of cases by state can be found via covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

