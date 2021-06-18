33-Year-Old UNIBEN Lecturer Shot Dead By Gunmen (Photos)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

33-year-old lecturer with the University of Benin, Maxwell Eseosa Aimuan has been killed by unknown gunmen in Edo state, NaijaCover Reports.

From The Information Gathered By NaijaCover, Aimuan, a lecturer in the department of Public Administration, was shot dead on Saturday, June 12, while he was driving into his compound in Isihor, Benin City.

It was gathered By NaijaCover, that his assailants shot him severally before fleeing the scene. He was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The deceased, who was engaged in the institution in 2015 as a Graduate Assistant, reportedly parted with his friends after an evening outing around the Ugbowo area before he was killed.

The public relations officer of the university, Benedicta Ehanire, who confirmed the incident described the late lecturer as hardworking and dedicated university staff.

Ehanire called on security agents to unravel those behind the killing.

