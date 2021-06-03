35-Year-Old Man Rapes His Neighbour’s 9-Year-Old Daughter In Ondo (Photo)

Ondo State Police Command has arrested a 35-year-old farmer, Kelvin Abugu, for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s 9-year-old daughter in Uso, Owo Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the incident on Wednesday June 2, the state Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, said the mother of the victim reported the case to the police after she found her bleeding from her private part.

“On May 2, 2021, at about 14:20hrs, Agnes Emmanuel reported to the Police that she saw her daughter passing out blood from her private part and when asked, she said it was one Kelvin Abugu who inserted his hand and later his penis into her private part. He was immediately arrested and has confessed to the offence and the case is ready for prosecution.” the CP stated.

The suspect confessed to the crime during interrogation and blamed his action on the devil. According to him, he lured the young girl into his room under the pretext of watching Television with him and closed the door immediately she came in.

Abugu, who said he has no girlfriend or relationship, explained that he could not penetrate the girl and had to use his finger to defile her before penetrating.

“I don’t know what came on me, I pounced on the little girl and defiled her before I knew what was happening.” he said. https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/6/man35-arrested-for-allegedly-raping-his-neighbours-9-year-old-daughter-in-ondo.html