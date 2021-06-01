36 online scammers arrested in Atlantic City, Ikorodu, Sangotedo [Full List]
Thirty-six suspected online scammers have been arrested in some parts of Lagos State, EFCC spokesman Wilson Uwujaren said on Tuesday.
The suspects were arrested in several sting operations by EFCC operatives carried out between 7 and 21 May.
While some were picked up at Eastern Gorilla, Eko Atlantic City, on 7 May, some others were arrested at Alogba Estate, Ebute, Ikorodu on 19 May.
Another set was arrested at United Estate Sangotedo, Lagos on 21 May.
Uwujaren said the arrests followed credible intelligence about their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud.
Items recovered from the suspects include cars, passports, laptops and mobile computers.
List of the suspects:
Segun Abiola
Gabriel Ebube
Amoo Tunmise
Anidugbe Mofoluwatu
Victor Enuesike
Precious Godwin
Oluwaseun Afolabi
Tolulpoe Amos.
Jane Egonu
Precious Anizoba.
Abayomi Timileyin Olanrewaju
Adekunle Dipo Oshunsanya
Tang Jude
Ejobi Peter Prince
Kuti Adebayo
Fagbemi Micheal
Salau Oluwasegun
Bello Adebayo Azeex
Lanre Awoniyi David
Damilare Kahinde Sikiru
Jayesimi and Samson Ismaila.
Daniel Williams Udoh
Prince Chigozirim Emezue,
Raheem Sodiq
Lucky Godday
Ismali Akintayo Abiodun
Christian Chidera
Ezekiel William Ephagba
Collens Ahunobi Ndubuisi
Peter Odiegwu
Ojo Oluwadamilare
Abayomi Ademola
Otor Isaac Junior
Temitope Aiyelabowo
Daniel Oluwafemi and
Chukwuebuka Iroulo.
