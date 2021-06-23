39 New COVID-19 Cases, 116 Discharged And 0 Deaths On June 22

39 New COVID-19 Cases, 116 Discharged And 0 Death On June 22
39 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-17
Borno-7
Ondo-6
Rivers-5
FCT-3
Kaduna-1
167,331 confirmed
163,913 discharged
2,118 deaths
Today’s report includes:
*A backlog of cases from Borno State from 5th April to 17th June, 2021
*6 states with 0 cases reported: Ekiti, Imo, Kano, Oyo, Plateau and Sokoto
A breakdown of cases by state can be found via covid19.ncdc.gov.ng
https://www.facebook.com/NCDCgov/posts/4429578983771757
