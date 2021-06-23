39 New COVID-19 Cases, 116 Discharged And 0 Deaths On June 22

39 New COVID-19 Cases, 116 Discharged And 0 Death On June 22

39 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-17

Borno-7

Ondo-6

Rivers-5

FCT-3

Kaduna-1

167,331 confirmed

163,913 discharged

2,118 deaths

Today’s report includes:

*A backlog of cases from Borno State from 5th April to 17th June, 2021

*6 states with 0 cases reported: Ekiti, Imo, Kano, Oyo, Plateau and Sokoto

A breakdown of cases by state can be found via covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

