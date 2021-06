Connect on Linked in

39 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Discharged And 0 Deaths On June 17

39 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-34

Ebonyi-1

Ekiti-1

FCT-1

Jigawa-1

Rivers-1

167,142 confirmed

163,535 discharged

2,117 deaths

Today’s report includes:

✅Data from Lagos State recorded over the last two days

✅ 0 cases reported from Imo, Kaduna, Kano, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, and Sokoto States

