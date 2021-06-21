40-Year-Old Man Rapes 60-Year-Old Woman In Ogun (Photos)

OGUN: Man, 40, in Police trouble for raping 60-year-old woman

Men of the Ogun State Police Command on Sunday arrested one Adesina Adebowale for forcefully having unlawful carnal knowledge of a 60-year-old woman (name withheld).

The suspect, according to a statement by the command spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, was arrested following a complaint lodged at Idanyin divisional headquarters by the son of the victim, who at the station with his mother and reported that at about 4 p.m. of Sunday, while his 60 years old mother was in her apartment, the suspect broke into the apartment, and had sex with her forcefully.

He said, “Upon the report, the DPO Idanyin division, CSP Olayinka Kuye, detailed his detectives to go after the suspect”.

Oyeyemi added that the suspect was subsequently traced and apprehended, while the victim was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

“The suspect has made confessional statement that he actually committed the crime”.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to state criminal investigation and intelligence department, for further investigation and diligent prosecution.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/06/ogun-man-40-in-police-net-for-allegedly-raping-60-year-old-woman/?amp=1