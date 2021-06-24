424,460 Passengers Traveled Via Rail In Q1 2021 – NBS

The rail transportation data for Q1 2021 reflected that a total of 424,460 passengers travelled via the rail system in Q1 2021 as against 647,055 passengers recorded in Q1 2020 and 134,817 in Q4 2020 representing a -34.40% decline YoY and +214.84% growth QoQ respectively.

Similarly, a total of 10,511 tons of volume of goods/cargo travelled via the rail system in Q1 2021 as against 18,484 recorded in Q1 2020 and 35,736 in Q4 2020 representing -43.13% decline YoY and -70.59% decline QoQ respectively.

Revenue generated from passengers in Q1 2021 was put at N892,467,526 as against N398,999,290 in Q4 2020. Similarly, revenue generated from goods/cargo in Q1 2021 was put at N26,195,160 as against N82,572,300 in Q4 2020.

SOURCE: https://brandspurng.com/2021/06/24/424460-passengers-trave-rail-in-q1-nbs/