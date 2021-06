Connect on Linked in

44 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Discharged And 0 Deaths On June 23

44 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-32

Rivers-8

FCT-2

Plateau-2

167,375 confirmed

163,917 discharged

2,118 deaths

Today’s report includes data from 3 states with 0 cases reported: Imo, Kano, and Sokoto

A breakdown of cases by state can be found via covid19.ncdc.gov.ng



