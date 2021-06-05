5 Farmers Killed As Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Attack Benue Community (Graphic Pics)

5 Farmers Killed As Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Attack Benue Community (Graphic Photos)

Five farmers have been killed in attack by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Zongo-Akiki community, Mbalagh council ward, in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue state, IgbereTV reports.

IgbereTV gathered that the assailants invaded the community in the early hours of Thursday, June 10 and slaughtered the victims.

The Chairman of Makurdi Local Government, Anthony Dyegeh, who confirmed the incident said that youths were still searching for the missing persons.

He stated;

“The Fulanis laid ambush on some villagers who were going to the farm this morning, knowing fully well that many of the villagers would be going to farm after the downpour. They hid in the bush and allowed many of them to go and then run after them, macheted them. As I am talking to you now, we have been able to recover five corpses and the youths are searching for others who are still missing. The village is behind the NASME barracks, North Bank, Markurdi.”



Hon Adeza Agbanzu wrote on Facebook;

“Fulani herdsmen killed five Farmers in Zongo Akiki,Mbalagh at the early hours of today.They were going to work on their farms when they met the tragic end in the hands of Fulanization militants.

Zongo Akiki is a village situated immediately after NASME Barracks North Bank,Makurdi.

We appreciate Assembly Member Makurdi North for prompt response to the ugliest situation.

We also appreciate DPO ‘C’ Division and his men for show of much concern over the killings.

Much thanks to the Military,we appreciate you.”

