5 Online Jobs For Students And Graduates That Can Earn You Passive Income

1. Online Tutor

If you’re doing well in college, it’s easy to think everyone else is too, but the truth is that many people struggle with passing their courses. You could make a living by helping them out and teaching them what you know.

But don’t stop with fellow college students. You can also teach kids – from elementary school to high school, there are plenty of kids who could use your help.

Thankfully, with the Internet, you don’t have to be limited to your local geographic area. You can teach kids and people from all over the world.

2. Search Engine Evaluator

Search engines like Google and Bing rely on user feedback to update their algorithms in ways that serve people better.

You could be one of the people who fills out feedback forms and lets them know what they need to do in order to improve.

3. Social Media Manager

We all spend a lot of time on social media every day – Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, and the list goes on. If you’re used to getting a lot of likes or comments, or if you’re great at motivating others through your posts, you might want to consider turning this into a profession.

Social media managers build communities for companies on social media, engage these communities in conversations (for example, getting a lot of comments), and encourage them to take some sort of an action (like reading a blog post, signing up to an email list, or buying a product). Social media managers also play a vital role in building brand awareness for a company.

4. Freelance Writer

Social media managers promote content that builds relationships and promotes sales for companies. Freelance writers write the content. There’s a huge need for writers now, as more and more companies want to build long term trust with their target audiences, and they do that by providing top quality content.

Great freelance writers stay up to date on marketing trends and research and know which content types work best when. They’re not only skilled at conveying complicated ideas, but they know how to do it in a way that best converts in a particular content format.

Well-fed freelance writers stay out of “content farms” and bidding sites, where you compete with hundreds of other writers for the same projects and get the gig if you under-quote yourself enough. To be a well-fed freelance writer, you need to go out there and market yourself to your target audience – usually, marketing managers – like any other business owner.

5. Freelance Web Designer

Like freelance writers, freelance web designers need to market their services if they want to make a sustainable living. Websites that supposedly do the marketing work for you often come with a high price, as you’ll be expected to work for very cheap, and might end up losing money on the deals you take on.

To stand out of the crowd when they market themselves directly to prospective customers, freelance web designers need to prove more than their ability to design beautiful websites.