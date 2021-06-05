5 People Die As Police Inspector Opens Fire At Golf Estate, Enugu

A Police Inspector attached to Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 9, Umuahia, Abia State, has opened fire at Golf Estate, GRA, Enugu, on Sunday, killing at least five persons , IgbereTV reports.

The sporadic shooting which happened on Sunday, 20th June, 2021 also left many persons with gun shot injuries.

The Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police Force had in a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, and obtained by IgbereTV, disclosed that the Police officer was “said to be on duty at RC Lotto Company located in the Estate” and “has been arrested and taken into custody pending the conclusion of investigation”.

The statement confirmed that “four of the persons said to have sustained gunshot injuries are receiving treatment and five others whose injuries were critical, have been confirmed dead by doctors on duty and deposited in the mortuary for autopsy”.

It added that the CP has ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (State CIID), to carry out thorough investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident.

The CP also called on eye witnesses “to volunteer useful information to aid swift conclusion of the investigation and ensure justice prevails”.

https://igberetvnews.com/1393491/police-inspector-opens-fire-golf-estate-enugu-5-dead/