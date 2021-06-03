50 ISWAP Fighters Killed As Terrorists Attack Army Base In Borno

Fifty Killed As ISWAP Fighters Attack Nigerian Army Base In Borno | Sahara Reporters.

SaharaReporters learnt that the insurgents battled with the troops of the 25 Task Force Brigade in the Damboa area of Borno State, and could have been overrun but the military’s MI-35M attack helicopter alongside L-39ZA and Alpha jets arrived promptly to save the situation.

Nigerian troops attached to Operation Hadan Kai in Borno State on Wednesday came under attack by the Islamic State West Africa Province fighters who attempted to overrun the base in multiple gun trucks and an armoured vehicle.

SaharaReporters learnt that over 50 ISWAP fighters were killed during the air strikes while about 11 gun trucks with which they attacked the base were destroyed.

The insurgents suffered losses with the bodies of their fighters strewn over the location but it was not sure if there was any casualty yet on the side of the Nigerian Army troops.

This is at least the third time this year that ISWAP would be using a Nigerian army armoured vehicle to attack troops.

The situation remains fluid over fears that ISWAP could regroup and launch another

“Troops neutralised over 50 ISWAP insurgents including top commander Oumar Tela in a failed attempted attack on military base yesterday in Damboa town, Borno State. Several gun trucks and vehicles bearing improvised explosive devices were destroyed.

“The Nigerian Military Mi-35 Fighter Helicopter was in action against the terrorists around the Damboa axis for hours, and helped in neutralising scores of the fighters,” a military source stated.



