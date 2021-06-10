Connect on Linked in

64 New COVID-19 Cases, 72 Discharged And 0 Deaths On June 9

64 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria

Yobe-18

Lagos-16

Delta-10

Katsina-7

Gombe-5

Edo-2

Kano-2

Rivers-2

Kaduna-1

Kwara-1

166,982 confirmed

163,331 discharged

2,117 deaths

Today’s report includes:

✅Backlog of data from Delta State are recorded from 27th May to 7th June 2021

✅ 5 states with 0 cases reported: FCT, Plateau, Nasarawa, Sokoto and Imo.

A breakdown of cases by state via http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

