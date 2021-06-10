64 New COVID-19 Cases, 72 Discharged And 0 Deaths On June 9
64 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria
Yobe-18
Lagos-16
Delta-10
Katsina-7
Gombe-5
Edo-2
Kano-2
Rivers-2
Kaduna-1
Kwara-1
166,982 confirmed
163,331 discharged
2,117 deaths
Today’s report includes:
✅Backlog of data from Delta State are recorded from 27th May to 7th June 2021
✅ 5 states with 0 cases reported: FCT, Plateau, Nasarawa, Sokoto and Imo.
A breakdown of cases by state via http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng
