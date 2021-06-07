7 Habits Of A Successful Muslim Youth

“Success in this world is directly related to the strength of your relationship with Allah Ta’ala. The further one is from Allah Ta’ala and the teachings of Nabi Muhammad ṣallallāhu ‘alayhi wa sallam (peace and blessings of Allāh be upon him), the less likely one is to achieve success in this world and, even less likely to achieve success in the hereafter. It is necessary for us to reflect upon our Islamic teachings and become a highly successful Muslim youth.

Here are seven habits which are essential for a Muslim youth to be highly successful, derived from the Qur-aan and the teachings of Nabi Muhammad ṣallallāhu ‘alayhi wa sallam (peace and blessings of Allāh be upon him).”

1. BE TRUTHFUL

Being truthful is the greatest quality of a Muslim. Nabi ṣallallāhu ‘alayhi wa sallam (peace and blessings of Allāh be upon him)was known as As-Saadiq (The Truthful) even before he became a Nabi. The highest position on the Day of Qiyaamah will be afforded to those who are TRUTHFUL. Many a times we feel it difficult to speak the truth especially when we make a mistake. We worry over whether or not to disclose exactly what happened. We are often afraid that if we speak the truth about what we have done or said, we will be in trouble with our parents or friends. What we forget is that Allah Ta’ala knows exactly what took place, whether the people around us know or not. A person is immediately relieved when he speaks the truth even if he will be punished for what he did. Allah Ta’ala tells us in the Qur-aan “This is a day in which the truthful will benefit from their truth. For them is Jannah, with rivers flowing beneath their eternal Home: Allah is well-pleased with them, and they with Allah. That is the great salvation, (the fulfilment of all desires).” (Al-Ma’idah 5:119)

One who speaks the truth is always respected by people whereas a liar is always disgraced in the sight of people. He will have to keep on lying to cover up for his first lie. Being truthful is not an option for Muslims. It is an obligation, because our goal in being truthful is Jannah.

Rasulullah ṣallallāhu ‘alayhi wa sallam (peace and blessings of Allāh be upon him) has said, “Truthfulness leads to righteousness, and righteousness leads to Jannah. And a man keeps on telling the truth until he becomes a truthful person. Falsehood leads to Fujoor (wickedness, evil-doing), and Fujoor leads to Jahannam, and a man may keep on telling lies till he is written before Allah as a liar.” (Sahih Bukhaari, Hadith #116)

Ultimate success is therefore achieved by living one’s entire life as a truthful person.

2. BE TRUSTWORTHY

Are you considered a trustworthy person? Nabi Muhammad ṣallallāhu ‘alayhi wa sallam (peace and blessings of Allāh be upon him) was known in Makkah to be the most trustworthy person. If you want to progress in life you have to become trustworthy and reliable. The Ambiyaa (Prophets) of Allah Ta’ala were all trustworthy people. Practice developing the habit of being trustworthy daily. Accept responsibility and then fulfil it. When others trust you, do not betray their trust.

You can read in the beautiful biography of our Nabi Muhammad ṣallallāhu ‘alayhi wa sallam (peace and blessings of Allāh be upon him) how people used to entrust him with their valuables, knowing that upon their return they would find their valuables safe and unharmed. His personal and business practices were commendable to such an extent that he was known for it in his community. Even before he became aware that he was the Nabi of Allah Ta’ala, he was known as the one who is most truthful and trustworthy.

3. HAVE TAQWA (Self-restraint and be Allah-conscious)

Perhaps the most difficult challenge while passing through youth is to restrain oneself from one’s evil desires. Our success in life depends to a great extent on how well we are able to restrain ourselves from what is impermissible. Shaytaan’s goal is to make man a slave of his desires.

To become a highly successful Muslim youth, that is, a youth deserving of the greatest fortune, it is important that you develop self-restraint. How wonderful it will be if in your old age you can look back at your life and say to yourself, “All praise is due to Allah Ta’ala that I did not succumb to my desires and instead adopted Taqwa.

4. BE SYSTEMATIC AND ORGANISED

A Muslim youth must be systematic and organised in everything that he does. We should never get into the habit of doing things haphazardly. If we are entrusted to do some work by our elders, we should make sure it is done correctly and respectably. Rasulullah ṣallallāhu ‘alayhi wa sallam (peace and blessings of Allāh be upon him) liked people to be organised and systematic in what they did. He praised those Sahaabah (radiyallahu anhum) who were organised in their work.

5. BE FOCUSED

A Muslim youth must always be focused on what he is doing. One should never allow his mind to wander around and day dream. This then takes his focus away from his goals. Developing the habit of being focused ensures that you are awake, alert, and totally motivated to work on and complete the task at hand, whatever it may be. Being distracted by video games and constantly changing scenes on television shows, makes one unable to concentrate and focus. Among the best ways to develop focus is to perform ones salaah with deep concentration focusing on the Greatness of Allah Ta’ala.

Do your best to develop focus, no matter what activity you are engaged in whether it is Ibaadat, in studies, at work or with your family. Nowadays it has become a trend for people to be glued to their phones in such a way that they cannot focus on anything else around them.

6. BE PUNCTUAL

Punctuality is the stepping stone to success in any field. Due to us always being late we are made to understand that Muslims are always late. Successful people understand and appreciate the value of not only their time but the time of everyone else with whom they interact. Keeping people waiting for hours on end is neither something to be proud of nor a habit that has a place in the mind-set of a person who tries to be successful.

One of the central pillars of Islam is Salaah, and Allah Ta’ala and Nabi Muhammad ṣallallāhu ‘alayhi wa sallam (peace and blessings of Allāh be upon him) have given us clear reminders that we are to establish Salaah at their due times.

When `Abdullah (radiyallahu anhu) asked, “Which deed is the dearest to Allah?” Nabi Muhammad ṣallallāhu ‘alayhi wa sallam (peace and blessings of Allāh be upon him) replied, “To offer the Salaah at its fixed time” (Sahih Bukhaari, Hadith #505).

If indeed your day is to be considered successful, you must have performed all the Salaah at their prescribed times and as many voluntary Salaah as possible. If your day is planned around the times of Salaah, you should perform Salaah exactly at its time. Being punctual is a habit which, when perfected, demonstrates to others the tremendous value that Islam places on time — not only ours but that of everyone else with whom we interact.

7. BE CONSISTENT

Apart from all the habits listed above, the one that is sure to help you become a highly successful Muslim youth is that of being consistent. Be consistent on what you do. Don’t be a shirker. Let your elders have trust in you knowing full well that they can be rest assured you will fulfil all the necessary tasks correctly and accurately. Rasulullah ṣallallāhu ‘alayhi wa sallam (peace and blessings of Allāh be upon him) has said that the action that is most beloved to Allah Ta’ala is the one that is done with consistency, though it maybe a little.

We urge you to be as consistent as possible, especially in those areas of your life which need constant improvement, such as your Salaah, your fasting, your manners, your studying habits, etc.

O Youth………

– Stay away from debt and borrowing money. Learn to live within your means.

– Don’t violate the rights of others.

– Try and stay in the state of wudhu at all times.

– Try to secure a place for yourself under the shade of Allah’s throne on the Day of Qiyaamah by staying in the obedience of Allah Ta’ala in your youth.

– Always think good, see good, hear good, have good desires and urges, good intentions, good deeds, manners and habits, character, good friends.

