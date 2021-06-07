7-Year-Old Boy’s Right Hand Cut Off In Kwara By A Suspected Ritualist (Graphic Photo)

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara Command, says it rescued a seven-year-old boy, Usman Abubakar whose right hand has been cut off by a yet to be identified person.

NAN reports that the command’s Public Relations Officer, Babawale Afolabi, said in a statement on Tuesday that Abubakar was a student of one of the Almajiri schools in the Patigi area of the state.

“On Monday around 10:03 a.m., an unknown person cut off the right hand of Abubakar.

“The victim said one man came to the town and lured him and two other Almajirai to enter a car with the assurances that he was taking them to a place to give them enough food to eat.

“The suspect, who is now at large with the part of the hand he cut, then drove into a bush and when he was struggling to cut his hand the other boys escaped from the suspect.

“It was noticed that the victim has lost a lot of blood. Hence, an officer was instructed to lead the people who brought him to Patigi General Hospital for prompt medical attention, to save his life.

“Three other surveillance officers have also been directed to go to the scene of the occurrence as described by the victim.

“Efforts are also ongoing to alert or share the information with other security agencies in Patigi Local Government Area so that the suspect can be arrested,” he said.



