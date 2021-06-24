76-Year-Old Man Attempts To Kill His Son With A Locally Made Rifle In Kwara (Photo)

A septuagenarian, Zubair Audu, has been arrested by men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kwara State over an attempt to kill his son, lssa Audu, with a locally made rifle.

The Tribune Onitsha gathered that the incident happened, on Wednesday, at Alagbado Area 5, Mountain Avenue, in the Ilorin East local government area of Kwara State.

It was also gathered that the development caused pandemonium in the area, as the old man chased his son who immediately fled the community.

According to the public relations officer of the corps, Babawale Afolabi, who confirmed the incident, he said that the relationship between the father and his son had been frosty before the incident.

“On Wednesday 23/06/2021, at about 14:45hours, NSCDC Divisional Office at Pake area received a distress call that one 76 years old man was chasing his son with a locally made rifle.

“Further investigation has revealed that there has been a no love lost relationship between the father and the son which might have snowballed into that life-threatening incident.”

Mr Babawale, who said that timely intervention of the NSCDC Anti Vandal patrol team in the area calmed the situation, added that the old man and his rifle were in the custody of the NSCDC, saying that man-hunt has begun for the son who is still at large.

“The State Commandant, Iskil Makinde, has been briefed of the incident and he has ordered for full-scale investigations in order to take further actions,” he said.



