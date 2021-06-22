Connect on Linked in

86 New COVID-19 Cases, 240 Discharged And 1 Death On June 21

86 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-52

Ondo-31

Adamawa-3

167,292 confirmed

163,797 discharged

2,118 deaths

Today’s report includes:

*Data from Lagos State for the 19th & 20th of June, 2021

*139 community discharges

from Ondo and 100 from Enugu State managed in line with guidelines

*9 states with 0 case reported: FCT, Rivers, Imo, Enugu, Sokoto, Oyo, Ekiti, Nasarawa and Plateau

