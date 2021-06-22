86 New COVID-19 Cases, 240 Discharged And 1 Death On June 21
86 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-52
Ondo-31
Adamawa-3
167,292 confirmed
163,797 discharged
2,118 deaths
Today’s report includes:
*Data from Lagos State for the 19th & 20th of June, 2021
*139 community discharges
from Ondo and 100 from Enugu State managed in line with guidelines
*9 states with 0 case reported: FCT, Rivers, Imo, Enugu, Sokoto, Oyo, Ekiti, Nasarawa and Plateau
