‘99% Of Lagos PDP Leaders Are Collecting Money From Tinubu’ – Former State Chairman

Temidayo Akinsuyi, Lagos

A former Lagos state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Otunba Segun Adewale, aka Aeroland, on Tuesday, said those behind his alleged suspension from the party are doing so because he has been exposing their treachery as moles who do not mean well for the party.

Speaking in an interview with DAILY INDEPENDENT, Aeroland revealed that 99 per cent of PDP leaders in Lagos state are moles in the party who have been allegedly receiving money from Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, former Lagos state governor and APC national leader.

He said: “I am the only PDP leader who has not received any bribe from Tinubu. They have been collecting bribes from him, despite claiming to be PDP leaders. Ninety-nine per cent of PDP leaders in Lagos are collecting money from Tinubu”.

“I am the only person who has not collected any dime from him. I am the only one exposing them as APC moles and that is why they are talking of suspending me”.

Aeroland’s suspension was contained in a letter signed by Alhaji Solagbade Abbas, the PDP chairman in Alimoso LGA, who said the PDP chieftain had been suspended from all activities of the party for a period of one month with effect from Monday 21st June 2021, pending the resolution of all issues concerning him before the Disciplinary Committee and Executive Committee of PDP.

The Disciplinary Committee of the party in Ward M1, in Alimoso LGA, had in a letter announcing Aeroland’s suspension, noted that the party chieftain, who had series of petitions before it to answer to, had declined several invitations extended to him as well as appeals made by the party elders

Aeroland, who denied ever being invited by the Disciplinary Committee or approached by anybody on the issue, noted that their tenure would soon expire, vowing that he would ensure they were not returned to office for another term, adding that their action had shown that they were moles he and other genuine party leaders and members were prepared to chase out of Lagos PDP.

“Just ignore those people. I am a South-West leader of the party so how can they suspend me? These people are APC moles who are making money from both PDP and APC. I was the one that fought for them to occupy their present position.



https://independent.ng/lagos-pdp-leaders-collecting-money-from-tinubu-former-state-chairman-alleges/