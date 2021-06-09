‘A 100% Made-In-Nigeria Phone, By Nigerians’ (Photos)

Today June 9, 2021, the Honorable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, presented to President Buhari the ITF Mobile, a new Android phone produced by the Electrical/Electronics Technology Department of the Industrial Training Fund’s (ITF) Model Skills Training Center (MSTC) in Abuja. The ITF Mobile is made from components 100% locally sourced in Nigeria (from Lagos and Aba), and is being readied for mass production.

