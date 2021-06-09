A N70,000 Private Job Or A N40,000 Government Job?

Mrs. Precious

The government job is better even if it pays 40k instead of private job which pays 70k.

I’ve worked in private sector and can confirm that Nigeria private sector jobs are terrible. For that 70k a private sector company will take 140k worth of work out of you. Most of the times, even though official timings were 9 to 5 Monday to Saturday, I rarely left my office at 5 and most of the days left around 7pm and sometimes even worked on Sundays.

Now I’m in govt job, I arrive at office at 9am and leave at 5pm without any problem.

In private job I was happy with salary initially for 2 -3 months but after that I realised few things:

1. I was getting fat because of only 5 hour sleep and drinking sugary coffee to keep myself awake in office

2. My private job was making me work 2–3 times more than normal and only paying 70k

3. No time with family and the little time I got was used by me to sleep and recover physically than interact with family

4. Since all Saturdays were working I had no time to visit bank or to do any household chores as on Sunday also I needed to take rest and could hardly move a muscle.

5. Everyday I used to curse my job but still had to work and give 100 percent otherwise I would get in the bad books of boss.

6. After 1 year of struggle the private job increased my salary by 5k, and my salary became 75k. But that hardly satisfied me as I realized expectations from me had increased even more. That meant I was given even more work than I could take.

7. Now I’m in govt job which pays me 60k a month plus benefits. And I’m happier. More respect for work done. The public gives a heartfelt thank you when I do work for them. I feel I’m contributing to the nation. I spend more time with family.

Once you have worked in Pvt and govt sector you will realise that govt sector pays more for per hours work done than Pvt Sector.

