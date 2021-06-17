A Visit To Ibom Agricon Rice Factory (Photos)

COMPANY TOUR: AKWA IBOM STATE YOUTHS ENTREPRENEURIAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME PARTICIPANTS VISIT IBOM AGRICON RICE FACTORY

Participants in the Akwa Ibom State Youths Entrepreneurial Development Programme tagged “My Entrepreneurship Goals Programme” (MEGP) today as part of their course work embarked on a field trip/company tour to the Ibom Agricon rice factory, Ini Local Government Area.

The participants were received at the factory by the General Manager of Ibom Agricon Rice Factory, Mr. Bukar and Mr. Eti-iniabasi Umoh Inyang of the Production department who conducted the participants round different units of production in the company, while attending to different questions from the highly inspired and motivated young entrepreneurs.

Responding on behalf of the entrepreneurs, Miss Blessing Akpan thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel for identifying and creating solutions to the contemporary problems of Akwa Ibom Youths in his administration. He thanked the leadership of the Akwa Ibom State Youths Entrepreneurial Development Programme for giving them an opportunity to experience first hand, the day to day workings of a real life factory as exemplified at the Ibom Agricon Rice Factory.

The participants were accompanied by the SA on Entrepreneurial Development, Mrs Meflyn Anwana, Akwa Ibom State Coordinator, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Lucy Ekpenyong, and some staffers of the Directorate Of Marketing and Brand Management.

