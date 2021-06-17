‘Abiola, Abacha Were Killed By CIA. Babangida & Obasanjo Knew About The Plan’ – FFK

Femi Fani Kayode: Abiola, Abacha Was Killed By The CIA. Babangida And Obasanjo Knew About The Plan

Former Nigeria Aviation minister, Femi Fani Kayode has stated via his Instagram handle that former Nigeria Head of State, Late General Sani Abacha was murdered by the CIA (Central Intelligence Agency) of the United States of America, IgbereTV reports.

Kayode stated that Abacha was murdered with poison administered to him through a handshake by one of late Yasser Ararat’s bodyguards, and that former Head of states, Babangida and Obasanjo were part of the plan.

Kayode also stated that the CIA also killed Chief M.K.O. Abiola.

Femi Fani Kayode wrote;

“General Sani Abacha was killed by one of late Yasser Ararat’s bodyguards. He administered poison to him through a handshake. This was done at the behest of the CIA.

Two former Nigerian Heads of State and a former Head of Military Intelligence who are also CIA agents knew about the plan.

The same people decided that Chief MKO Abiola had to be killed as well in order to balance the equation. The CIA, through Susan Rice and Ambasador Pickering, did the rest. Nigerians please know your history and find out the truth.

Stop accepting the lies that are fed to you and stop brushing evil under the carpet. Neither Abacha nor Abiola deserved to be murdered even if we did not all agree with either or both of them.

The CIA has no friends and there is nothing more despicable than working for a foreign intelligence agency against your own people and nation.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQL4csrHnSq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link