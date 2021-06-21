Actress Eniola Badmus Raises Alarm Over Threat To Life (Pictures)

Popular actress, Eniola Badmus, has raised the alarm that an unknown person is threatening to kill her.

The Omo Ghetto star took to her verified Instagram page to show some private messages the unknown person has been sending to her.

In the messages, the person threatened to kill her, however, soon after she shared the screenshots with the person’s Instagram handle on her page, the internet troll deactivated the account.

Raising the alarm, the actress wrote, “Happening right now… This person constantly writes to me and say different things to me…. I don’t know him and do not wish to know him. Members of the public, Egbami ooooooooo.” (sic)

Badmus is one of many Nigerian celebrities who is often trolled on the internet. For the plus-size actress, she is often body-shamed by trolls but in an interview with The PUNCH, she noted that she has since developed a thick skin against online trolls.

She said, “It is not everything I can talk about but sometimes, some things get to me. I have developed tough skin over time but I am also human. When things become overwhelming, I have to express myself and pour out my thoughts.

Everyone has a threshold on different matters. The way people go about body shaming is hilarious. I did not come into the industry as a skinny girl. I have always been a chubby girl. It is now when I am trimming down that the comments are coming.

“I know I have not seen the end of this and I cannot control people’s opinions. However, I think it is important to caution body ‘shamers’. The pressure that comes with these things is too much and could lead to depression. I tell people that I can never be depressed, no matter how much they troll me. I would rather put my energy into partying. But, some people cannot handle it.”

