Actress Rosy Meurer Celebrates Her Husband, Olakunle Churchill On Father’s Day (Pics)

Rosy Meurer, wife of Tonto Dikeh‘s ex-husband took to her Instagram handle to celebrate her husband, Olakunle Churchill on Father’s day today June 20, IgbereTV reports.

She shared photos and videos of her husband and their son with the caption;

“The only thing better than having you for a husband is our son having you for a father. I am so grateful to be sharing life, love and parenthood with a fabulous and selfless man like you.

We are a powerful duo!

HAPPY FATHERS DAY TO THE MAN OF MY HEART

@olakunlechurchill

BLESS YOU PAPA

#fathersday #bestdad #papa #babydaddy #parenthood #superhero #papachurchill #papaking #fatherslove #family”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQVmBV8B1-I/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zb0FP9iPLi4