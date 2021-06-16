AFCON: LAGFERRY plans to ferry Eagles to Cameroon

’Tosin Oluwalowo

16 June 2021

The Lagos State Ferry Services has announced plans to transport the Super Eagles to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon by boat.

LAGFERRY Managing Director, Abdoulbaq Balogun, said they considered the boat trip following the success recorded in the Eagles trip by sea for their AFCON qualifier against Benin Republic in Porto-Novo in March.

“We plan to take Nigeria’s Super Eagles to Cameroon for next year’s Nations Cup after achieving that of Benin Republic — this is a goal we have set for ourselves.

“While onboard, you get to enjoy free Wi-Fi; there is also USB pots and a lot of side entertainment and side attractions enabled by technology.

“It was a major milestone for us to transport Nigeria’s national team to Benin Republic through the waterways.

“Coming on board LAGFERRY through the international route to Benin Republic is a mind-blowing experience. We were excited to be part of it,” Balogun told newsmen on Tuesday.

Balogun said the success recorded in the Benin game, where the Eagles won 1-0 away, was as a result of the trouble-free trip.

“It reflected on the field of play and it showed on their (players) performances because they came out victorious in the game,” Balogun added.

The Eagles travelled to and fro Benin Republic by boat with many of the players and officials praising LAGFERRY for the trip.

The 2021 AFCON takes place in Cameroon between January 9 and February 6, 2022 after it was postponed from 2021 due to COVID-19.



https://punchng.com/afcon-lagferry-plans-to-ferry-eagles-to-cameroon/

Videos and pictures of the Super Eagles’ trip to Benin Republic by boat.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DLes5A23VSs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iR5z-zjcbyM