Aftermath Of Today’s Heavy Downpour In Ijeshatedo, Surulere Lagos (Video)

Ijeshatedo residents battled heavy floods this morning after a 6-hour rainfall submerged various parts of the community.

The streets affected were mostly, ilamoye street,omolabanke street, and doyin oyeduro street, and a host of nearby streets, which were swept by the early morning rainfall that led to the floods and could be observed and verified that the major cause of the water on the streets was due to the bad drainage system and the bad road network which the itire ikate LCDA has failed to upgrade and put in proper conditions, also resulting in too many bad roads in the LCDA .

The rain also forced many residents to stay indoors, as the streets have been totally flooded and residents could not move out without entering the dirty waters to get across, so as to get to their destination.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C8QI1K3HAYc