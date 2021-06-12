Again, Herdsmen Kill Six Farmers In Nasarawa State

About six farmers are said to have been killed by suspected herdsmen in keana local government area of Nasarawa state.

Confirming the killings, President, Tiv Development Association (TIDA) Nasarawa State Comrade Peter Ahemba said that about six Tiv farmers in Nasarawa State were killed by suspected herdsmen.

Comrade Ahemba said the suspected Fulani herdsmen evaded Tse-Jimin village, Aloshi kingdom of Keana local government at about 9:45pm yesterday.

Comrade Ahemba also said those killed are Batholomi Yahaya, Mnena Gideon, Ityokugh Yakubu, Timothy Aye, Ababi Tsavbee and Blessing Oliver.

In his word “At about 9:45pm yesterday, unknown gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen attack Tse-Jimin village, Jimin Gbaka is in Aloshi kingdom of Keana LG, six persons were killed , two males and four females.

The TIDA president said one of the woman who survived the attacked confirmed that they were Fulani herdsmen.

“My call to the government of Nasarawa State is to strengthen the security of lives and properties of the citizens including that of the Tiv people of Nasarawa State, this attack is unprovoked

“Highly unprovoked, there was nothing , they just came and attack our people, so I’m appealing to the governnent of Nasarawa and federal government to come to the aid of the Tiv people of Nasarawa State

“We are being annihilated, they are chasing us away from Nasarawa State for what we don’t know, we are very peaceful people and committed to promoting peace among the diverse nationalities of Nasarawa State

“I want to commend the prompt intervention of the security agents in Keana LG and the traditional rulers “the traditional ruler of Aloshi has summon a meeting of Tiv and Fulani leaders in the area to find lasting solution”

