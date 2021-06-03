Again, Twitter Deletes President Buhari’s “Genocidal Threat” (Video)

Social Media Giant, Twitter has yet again deleted another tweet from President Muhammadu Buhari’s account on Thursday evening.

Twitter made headlines on Wednesday after it deleted a controversial tweet made by President Muhammadu Buhari threatening ‘Genocidal’ violence against the Igbos.

The development struck a nerve with the Nigerian Government and they wasted no time in condemning the platform.

Nigeria’s Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed branded the move as ‘suspicious’ accusing Twitter of having ‘double standards’. However, on Thursday the platform also deleted a video of President Buhari making controversial statements about the 1967 civil war.



