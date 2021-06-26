Airforce Denies Attempted Attack On NAF Base In Kaduna

PREVIOUS THREAD:

NO ATTEMPTED ATTACK ON NAF BASE KADUNA

Merchants of fake news are at it again. This time around, their focus is on the premier Nigerian Air Force Base at Kaduna, which they claimed came under terrorist attack in the early hours of today, 26 June 2021. Members of the public should please disregard the news as it is entirely false. There was nothing of such as the inhabitants of the entire Base are going about their normal activities and duties without any threat whatsoever.



Nigerian Airforce HQ