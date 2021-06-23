Airtel Tops Losers’ Chart In Nigerian Stock Exchange

Popular Telecoms provider, Airtel led the Losers’ chart at the end of today’s trading session at the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

The market made a bearish trend today posting losses that cleared out significant liquidity. POLITICS NIGERIA learned that the market breadth closed negative today as FIDSON led the chart of 18 Gainers and AIRTELAFR topped the 23 Losers chart.

NGX ASI Top gainers

FIDSON up +10.00% to close at N5.06

VITAFOAM up +9.68% to close at N13.60

REDSTAREX up +9.55% to close at N3.67

VERITASKAP up +9.09% to close at N0.24

CHAMS up +5.00% to close at N0.21

NGX ASI Top losers

AIRTELAFRI down -10.00% to close at N678.00

MBENEFIT down -7.32% to close at N0.38

CORNERST down -7.27% to close at N0.51

LEARNAFRCA down -6.48% to close at N1.01

IKEJAHOTEL down -6.19% to close at N0.91

Market experts have advised cautious buying as the market is facing a period of uncertainties



