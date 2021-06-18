Aisha Yesufu Wears Hijab To The Gym, Replies Critics (Photo, Video)

Co-convener of Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) Aisha Yesufu has made a video for those who criticise her for wearing hijab to the gym, Igbere TV reports.

Mrs Yesufu posted the video to Twitter on Wednesday, saying she would not dim her lights for her critics.

“This video is for those who hate the fact that I wear hijab to the gym. I will not dim my lights for you and neither am I nice enough to give you sun shade. So be blinded by the lights!” she wrote.

“Also try Self-love. It is exhilarating!” Yesufu added.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sxd3TSpg40U

In the video, she is seen in the gym, working out lightly and dancing to soft music in the background.

As a Muslim, the BBOG co-convener does not appear in public without hijab.

https://twitter.com/aneesatAbubakar/status/1405160971551842307?s=19