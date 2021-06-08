Akpabio Appoints Jackson Udom As His New Chief Press Secretary

Connect on Linked in

Previous thread: https://www.nairaland.com/6592499/akpabio-sacks-anietie-ekong-over

The Minister of Niger Delta affairs, Godswill Akpabio has approved the appointment of Mr. Jackson Udom as his new chief press secretary(CPS).

Mr. Udom, a seasoned Journalist and former editor with Tribune newspapers, was appointed on Tuesday.

POLITICS NIGERIA learned that the former CPS, Anietei Ekong has been reassigned over mismanagement of the minister’s image and press matters.

A letter signed by Sir Etekamba Umoren, Chief of staff to the minister read;

“The Honourable Minister, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator (Dr.) Godswill Obot Akpabio, CON has appointed a former editor with Nigerian Tribune and Publisher, PeesReporters.com, Mr. Jackson Udom as his Chief Press Secretary (CPS) with effect from 8th June, 2021.”

“Udom replaces, Mr. Anietie Ekong, who has been reassigned.”



https://politicsnigeria.com/akpabio-appoints-new-chief-press-secretary-sacks-anietei-ekong/