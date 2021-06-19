Akwa Ibom Coalition Storms UN, Demands Ibom Republic (Video)

Akwa Ibom Coalition Storms UN, Demands Ibom Republic, Plans To Leave Nigeria

The Akwa Ibom group alleged that the Nigerian state had not treated its indigenes fairly and it therefore wanted its own republic.

A group, the Akwa Ibom leader coalition, has reached out to the United Nations Organisation, saying it wants Ibom Republic and plans to break away from Nigeria.

A member of the coalition, Offiong Offiong, in a video made at the UN headquarters after submitting its documents, said the group would follow up on their request to ensure that the UN granted its request.

He said, “I am here today to present the communiqué that was issued after our meeting on June 5, 2021. Unfortunately, because of the back and forth of the lockdown and reopening of the UN secretariat, where the commission is based, we only ended up leaving our documents with the officers.

“But we are happy today that we were able to come. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 restrictions had not allowed us to present the documents to all the offices.

“We are asking for Ibom Republic. The Ibom Republic will be an attempt for us to demonstrate our emancipation as an indigenous group from the Nigerian state. We want a referendum and we want a decision made. We want our people to go on their own based on the way they have been treated by the Nigerian state.

“It is an exciting day for the Ibom Republic. Those documents have been submitted and we will continue to follow up.”

Similarly, Igbo and Yoruba peoples have been demanding Biafra and Oduduwa Republics.



http://saharareporters.com/2021/06/18/akwa-ibom-coalition-storms-un-demands-ibom-republic-plans-leave-nigeria

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fRpxIoKL9Hw