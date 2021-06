PHOTO NEWS

Completion Agenda: AKROIMA Resumes

As part of the Completion Agenda of the Udom Emmanuel administration, His Excellency, Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel has mobilized for the massive enforcement of “Operation Zero Potholes” on roads in Akwa Ibom State. To this end, AKROIMA has resumed work in earnest, as operation zero potholes begins on Four Lanes by PHEDC head office in Uyo, the State capital. Photos speak�

#AKROIMAisWorking

#CompletionAgenda