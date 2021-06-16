Akwa Ibom International Airport Terminal Taking Shape (Photos)

UPDATE ON GOV EMMANUEL’S NEW INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT TERMINAL BUILDING

Governor Udom Emmanuel’s vision of providing Akwa Ibom State with a world class Airport Smart Terminal Building is gradually coming alive.

A visit to the ongoing project at the Victor Attah International Airport, shows the main imposing frame conspicuously taking shape.

The new international terminal building is designed to meet the highest level of intelligence and smart building standards, found anywhere in the world.

The terminal building comes with a digital self-check-in by a robot, pre-planned before Covid-19 and counter check-in as well with five bridges, staircases, seven lifts and four escalators, which are pressure sensitive and only move when a passenger is detected on it.

The security architecture is very high, there would be fingerprint digital pass or card pass, whether one is a passenger or staff.

The facility will have four methods of fire prevention – fire extinguishers, fire water sprinkler system, fire detectors (heat, smoke and temperature detectors), FM 200 ie automated fire suppression system, and the building leaves room for further expansion.

Above all, more than a thousand workers are expected to gain employment in the facility as direct staff, while the terminal is expected to run both day and night shifts in line with international standards.

This is a product of a visionary, who seeing ahead, is planning ahead for his people..



https://www.facebook.com/223506687850114/posts/1719721424895292/