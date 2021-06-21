Akwa Ibom State Uni Expels Final Year Student For Post About Governor Udom

Final Year Student Expelled Over Facebook Post Against A #Governor

Akwa Ibom State University has expelled EKPO Iniobong Isang, a final year student of Engineering in the institution over his facebook post against, Udom Emmanuel, the Governor of the state.

On September 7th, the institution suspended the Department of Agricultural Engineering student for what they termed “gross misconduct.”

The student had made a post via his Facebook page reminding Governor Udom Emmanuel that he is yet to redeem his pledge of employing first class graduates of the institution as well as giving them N100,000 each, as promised.

But in a letter dated 9th April, 2021, the university announced the expulsion of the student for the same “gross misconduct” which they said, “constitutes a breach of the Matriculation Oath.”

In the letter signed by John E. Udo, the registrar of the school, they also directed the chief security officer to deny him access to the institution henceforth.

EKPO Iniobong Isang

AK15/ENG/AEE/013

Department of Agricultural Engineering

Faculty of Engineerin8

Akwa lbom State University

EXPULSION FOR GROss MISCONDUCT

At its 69th Meeting held on Wednesday, 31st March, 2021, the Senate of Akwa

Tbom State University deliberated on the report from the Students Disciplinary

Committee. You will recall that you had appeared betore the said Committee on a

Case of publication of derogatory and defamatory article on Facebook platform

about the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State and Visitor to the University.

This act constütutes a breach of the Matriculation 0atih and violaticn of the

University rules and regulations enshrined in the Student Information Handbook.

You are hereby expelled from the University for this act ot gross misconduct

which constitutes a breach of the Matriculation Oath.

You are required to submit to the Dean, Division of Students Affairs your student

identity card and any other property of the University in your possession before

your exit from the University.

Also, the Dean of your Faculty as well as the Head of your Department, are

informed to ensure strict implementation of the Senate decision. The Chief

Security Oficer is, by a copy of this letter, directed not to allow you entry into the

University Campuses.