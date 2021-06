I and some friends visited the tallest smart building in Eastern Nigeria completed and ready for commissioning .

This is not the Central Park tower in New York, neither is it the famous Duomo building in Milan, nor the Cathédrale Notre-Dame in Paris.

This is the 21 Storey smart building in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, built by Governor Udom Emmanuel. The building is the 9th tallest building in Nigeria, it towers as high as 108.8

meters.

Akwa Ibom State is beautiful ��

.