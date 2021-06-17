Allen Onyema Preaches ‘Nigerian Unity’ To Passengers Aboard Air Peace Flight (Video)

Allen Onyema encourages passengers aboard flight not to be discouraged by the action of separatists.

Allen Onyema, Chairman of Air Peace, encouraged Nigerians aboard his flight to work together to ensure that Nigeria remains one.

He said this while speaking to passengers aboard flight 7120, operated by the airline’s Boeing 777, from Lagos to Abuja on Wednesday, June 16.

He asked passengers to not be discouraged by the recent separationist events, insisting that Nigerians have an interest in living as one united nation.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzmB4oye37k

“The diversity we have is the best thing that ever happened to this nation. Let us make it work,” he said.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CQNkADqgJjR/?utm_medium=copy_link