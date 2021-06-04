Amnesty To FG: Suspension Of Twitter Unlawful, Reverse It Immediately

Amnesty International (AI) has described the suspension of Twitter by the federal government as “unlawful”.

The non-governmental organisation condemned the development and called for an immediate reversal.

REVERSE UNLAWFUL TWITTER SUSPENSION

—Amnesty International condemns the Nigerian government’s suspension of Twitter in Nigeria — a social media widely used by Nigerians to exercise their human rights including their rights to freedom of expression and access to information. We call on the Nigerian authorities to immediately reverse the unlawful suspension and other plans to gag the media, repress the civic space, and undermine Nigerians’ human rights.

—This action is clearly inconsistent and incompatible with Nigeria’s international obligations including under the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.



Amnesty International Nigeria