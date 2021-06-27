Anambra 2021: Peter Obi Congratulates PDP Candidate, Valentine Ozigbo

Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last presidential election, Mr. Peter Obi has congratulated the immediate past President and Group CEO of Transcorp, Valentine Ozigbo, for emerging as the Party’s candidate for the Anambra State governorship election.

Reacting after the primaries that produced Ozigbo as the candidate, Mr. Obi said that the election had come to an end.

While he congratulates the winner, Mr. Val Ozigbo, he also commends the other contestants that participated in the election for their hard work and sacrifices.

He called on them not to see the conclusion of the gubernatorial primaries “as the end of the beginning, but rather the beginning of the end.”

Further, Obi said: “I thank the National Chairman who, together with his leadership, has remained neutral.

“I congratulate the PDP family in Anambra State who has given the state the most peaceful and organized process of choosing a candidate.”

By way of advice, he called on the PDP in the state and beyond to pull together as a family towards what he describes as “a journey of building a better Anambra State for the future of our children and the true “light of the nation.”

