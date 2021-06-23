Anambra Election: APGA Governorship Primaries Holds Today (Photos)

Today, June 23, 2021, in Anambra State, the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Nigeria’s third largest political party, is holding its primary election to determine who flies the party’s flag in the November 6th governorship poll in the state.

As required by the Nigerian electoral statute, delegates, both statutory and adhoc will vote in the primary election.

For a layman, adhoc delegates are non-executive members of the party elected elementarily for the purpose of primary elections. Three elected delegates per 326 party wards in Anambra State are among the adhoc delegates that will vote in the primary.

Statutory delegates on the other hand are members of party executives from ward level to local government to state levels. The Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, members of Anambra State House of Assembly, Commissioners and other members of the executive council, among others are statutory delegates for the primary election.

As it stands, four candidates are looking to clinch the sole ticket to take after Governor Obiano in March next year, if APGA emerges victorious in November.

1. Professor Chukwuma Soludo

Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo is a renowned economist and former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria. Professor Soludo is idolized for a leading landmark economic transformation during his time at Nigeria’s apex bank. The former University of Nigeria, Nsukka don is leading the front in the primary election having contested for the Anambra top seat in 2014 and 2017.

2. Honourable Okwudili Ezenwankwo

Honourable Okwudili Ezenwankwo is the member representing Orumba North and South at Nigeria’s House of Representatives. Having just been elected into the green chambers in January, 2019, the former Chairman of Amalgamated Traders Association of Anambra State, is looking to test his might at a bigger stage.

3. Sir Damian Okolo,

Nnewi-born legal practitioner, estate surveyor and valuer, Sir Damian Okolo is among the four contestants looking to bag the coveted number one.

4. Honourable Thankgod Ibeh

Self-styled “The Youth Governor”, Awgbu, Orumba North-born, Honourable Thankgod Ibeh is also eyeing the Agu Awka top seat.

From the Dr Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, where accreditation of delegates has been concluded, all eligible voters head to the Professor Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka for the main business of the day.

