Still on #APGAPrimaries2021…

Voting is ongoing at Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Center in Awka, Anambra State lucidly being monitored by the underlisted INEC Team:

1. Musa Husunu – Team Leader

2. Priscilla Ezeigwe

3. Ibe U Ibe

4. Nkeiru Gibson

5. Millicent Izuegbu

You can tune in to Channels TV to watch the Live Coverage.