Anambra: Foremost Nationalist, Chief Mbazulike Receives Dr. Maduka (Pictures)

*Foremost Nationalist, Chief Mbazulike Receives Dr. Maduka, Endorses His Anambra Gubernatorial Ambition With Accolades*

In continuation of his consultation and canvassing for support tour, PDP’s frontline aspirant for the Nov 6th governorship election, *Dr. Godwin Maduka*(Okosisi Orumba) today paid a courtesy visit to Nigeria’s foremost nationalist, Chief Mbazulike Amechi (Dara Akunwafo).

Dr. Godwin Maduka applauded the exemplary leadership role of Chief Amaechi. Okosisi Orumba while discussing his aspiration to contest for the number one job of the state, and presented his 10 point agenda to the elder statesman.

Dr. Maduka pledged to unlock opportunities within the Nnewi commercial cluster, which will translates to development in Amihe village and towns in Nnewi South area of Anambra state.

Chief Mbazulike, a one time legislator and first minister of aviation, who doubles as a product of the Zikist movement, described D Maduka as an idea whose time has come. In his words, _*”going by Age, qualification, patriotism, sacrifices, readiness to serve, you have my support”.*_

The old legend also presented two well researched historical book of Nigeria authored by him which are titled “A Political History Of Modern Nigeria”, to Dr Maduka.

The visiting delegation was led by the campaign chairman Chief Ndubueze Ezeani (Nwatanayoeze Na Ezinifite) and it’s director-general, Hon Mikejoe Onwudinjo.

As the consultation continues, Ndi Anambra are overwhelmingly getting convinced that we will #WinWithGodwin�.

Source: https://www.anambraupdate.com/2021/06/foremost-nationalist-chief-mbazulike.html