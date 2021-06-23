Anambra Governorship Election: APGA Faction Suspends Soludo, 3 Others

APGA NWC SUSPENDS SOLUDO, 3 OTHERS.

… APPLAUDS SUCCESSFUL DELEGATES CONGRESS IN ANAMBRA

… NEC MEETS, RATIFIES DELEGATES LIST

The Jude Okeke led National Working Committee of APGA has suspended former Governor of the Central Bank and Governorship aspirant, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo from the Party for anti-party activities.

The decision was taken late yesterday at the NWC meeting of the Party which also applauded the peaceful and successful Special Delegate Ward Congresses where 3-man Ward Delegates were elected for the July 1, Governorship primaries.

In a statement by the Ag. National Publicity Secretary of the Party Comrade Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, the party resolved to suspend Prof. Soludo and three other members due to their unrelenting effort at ensuring that the Party is not united to focus on winning the Governorship election, anti party activities, administration of oath on party officials, bribery of party officials, sabotage, promotion of division etc .

The NWC also applauded the members of the party in Anambra State who thronged to the Ward offices across the 326 Wards in the state to elect the 3 man Ward delegates who would elect the Governorship candidate of the Party on 1st July, 2021 in line with the provisions of the Party Constitution, INEC Guidelines and the Electoral Act.

The Party is ready for the July 1 primary election and the winner will lead APGA to victory at the November 6th, 2021 Governorship election.

The statement described the purported Governorship primary election being held in Awka as a sham and effort in futility maintaining that in due time, the courts will declare it as invalid, unconstitutional, null, void and of no effect whatsoever.

“The National Executive Committee of our Party has just finished meeting and has ratified the Delegates list for onward submission to INEC in line with the INEC Guidelines” the statement concludes.



https://punchng.com/breaking-anambra-governorship-apga-faction-suspends-soludo/?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1624458764-1