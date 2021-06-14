Anambra Group Endorses Dr. Godwin Maduka For Governorship (Pictures)

2021: Anambra Group Endorse Dr. Godwin Maduka For Governorship, Celebrate His Goodwill For Ndi Anambra

By Buchi Okafor

A group known as Anambra for better greatness with over 5000 members spanning across communities in Anambra state led by one Mr. Nelson Udogu came with a mammoth crowd to identify with and adopt Dr. Godwin Maduka as their candidate for the June 26th primary and November 6th Governorship election.

In an opening speech, Dr. Godwin Maduka who is the number one Governorship aspirant in Anambra State narrated the story of his life as a village boy surrounded by hopeless situations but through God’s grace became a successful man.

Dr. Godwin Maduka promised to extend to Ndi Anambra the blessings of God in his life,hence his determination to win for the poor and the downtrodden.

As regards education, Okosisi Stated that education is essential to the existence of man. He decried the high fees being paid in tertiary institutions and promised to reduce the cost of education for Ndi Anambra. He said primary and secondary schools will be free.

He insisted that he would build 21 University campuses in all the 21 local government areas of Anambra State to create access to education at the grassroots.

He also attended to vice chairmen and Secretaries of the wards in Anambra State, likewise vice chairmen of the 21 local governments.

Dr. Godwin Maduka prayed that God in heaven give Ndi Anambra the grace to elect a credible candidate who would stop at nothing to transform the State.

As part of his 10 point agenda, Dr. Godwin Maduka promise to establish medical tourism in Anambra State to reduce capital flight and attract foreign patronage.

