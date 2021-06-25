Anambra Guber: PDP Adopts Automatic Delegates, To Go Ahead With June 26 Primary

https://www.nairaland.com/6617962/anambra-election-court-voids-pdp#103031162

June 25, 2021

Press Statement

Anambra Governorship: PDP To Go Ahead With Primary On June 26

…Adopts Automatic Delegates

In view of the two judgments of the court served on our party, the National Working Committee (NWC), on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and pursuant to Section 29(2)(b) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended) hereby dissolves all the executives in our Anambra state chapter.

However, our processes towards electing a candidate for the purpose of the November 6, 2021 Anambra governorship election subsist.

Our processes continue as we adopt a lawful process of allowing our eligible automatic delegates to carry out the responsibilities of electing our candidate for the governorship election.

Accordingly, the governorship primary to elect our candidate for the Anambra governorship election holds as scheduled on Saturday, June 26, 2021.

The PDP directs the South East Zonal Caretaker Committee of our party to oversee and manage the affairs of the activities of the Anambra state chapter of our party, pending when new executives will be elected for the state.

All governorship aspirants on the platform of our party, leaders, critical stakeholders, teeming members and, supporters of our party as well as the people of Anambra state are guided accordingly.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

