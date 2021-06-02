ELECTION 2021: Anambra PDP, Godwin Maduka, Bianca Ojukwu And Lessons From APGA

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Anambra State must learn from history.

The party will walk on the wrong side of history, if it goes ahead to field a governorship candidate who lacks the wherwithal, capacity and ability to win the Anambra governorship election.

An electoral contest, such as the Anambra guber election, which is usually fierce and intense, makes it imperative for the PDP in Anambra State, to put forward its finest to be able win the polls.

An analysis of the mood of the people reveal that Ndi Anambra are in search of a governor who can deliver and save them from the failed Willie Obiano administration.

Based on the foregoing, the PDP in Anambra State should avoid the costly mistake of fielding a wrong candidate, a candidate who lacks the ability and political nerve to take the party to Government House, Awka.

The PDP must resist the temptation of repeating the grave political error committed by the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in Anambra South Senatorial District in 2015.

APGA lost the Senatorial seat, a position within it’s reach for grabs, but lost it, because the party failed to field a popular and acceptable candidate, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu, wife of reverred and adored Igbo leader and founding father of APGA, Late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

Bianca’s Senatorial ambition was like a wild fire, a raging storm that displaced other contenders in other political parties.

She was the preferred choice of the good people of Anambra South Senatorial zone, who wanted her to be their Senator, not only as a mark of honour for Late Ojukwu, but for her ability to replicate the unique qualities of Ikemba Nnewi at the Senate.

Also, Late Ojukwu’s undying popularity was another propelling factor, the pathway for Bianca and APGA, to win the Anambra South Senatorial seat.

But leaders of APGA goofed, because they were driven by narrow and selfish interests, blindfolded by greed, which culminated in the party loosing the Senatorial seat at elections to Ifeanyi Uba, who had decamped from APGA to Young Progressive Party, YPP, in the face of self inflicted political turbulence that ravaged APGA before the elections.

The PDP in Anambra State, should avoid repeating the political naivety and blunder of APGA leaders in 2015. It should allow good reasons to prevail in the choice of its governorship candidate.

Among the 16 aspirants vying for PDP governorship ticket, records show that Dr. Godwin Maduka, towers above them in capacity, reach and acceptability.

He posses the “Ojukwu vibration” in PDP at the moment, just like Bianca, that can sway victory for the PDP in the governorship election in November.

Across the world, public office seekers with panache, considerable acceptability, popularity and positive antecedents, have always led political parties to victory. Maduka posses all these unique qualities.He is not in short supply of them.

A party man to the core, he has continued to exhibit signs of giving Anambra State good governance, if elected governor, having made his mark in medicine at global stage, and engaged in humanitarian activities, which has not only benefited his people,but Ndi Anambra general.

His blueprint on education, health, economy, ICT, commerce, etc, is a masterpiece, which will certainly catapult Anambra State on the global map and make it the most economic viable State in the country.

As the PDP guber Primary draws near, the PDP must listen to the voice of reason, and plot for it’s success at the election by fielding one of its finest aspirant- Dr.Godwin Maduka- for the guber election.

https://www.anambraupdate.com/2021/06/election-2021-anambra-pdp-godwin-maduka.html?m=1